Minto and Colquhoun fight back to reach final

Hanging Heaton Golf Club members Scott Minto and Scott Colquhoun reached the final of the Yorkshire Golf Union scratch foursomes.

In a remarkable turnaround to their semi-final against Crossland Heath at Woodsome Hall GC, the pair fought back from five down with eight holes to play for a brilliant victory, finishing two-up.

They will now meet Malton and Norton GC, with a date and venue to be announced.

Minto followed up this success by breaking the Hanging Heaton course record in winning the monthly midweek medal with a brilliant round of 63.

He went round in the first nine holes in 29 shots to set him up to break the long standing record by two strokes with a back nine of 34.

n Carlton Whiteley and Ian Booth won the Hanging Heaton GC Past Presidents’ Trophy — a fourball betterball competition held over August 24 and 25.

They carded a score of 58 to beat runners-up Paul Titman and Henry Martin (60).

Other leading scores from the 50 cards included Bob Smith and John Wilcock (61), Steve Horner and David Dransfield (61), Francis Nelson and Steve Adkin (61) along with David Webster and Steve Farrar (61).

Susan Thomas won the East Bierley GC ladies Section President’s Prize with a score of 37 points, 11 clear of Ruth Senior (26) in second and Eileen Craig (23) in third.

Thomas (80) also won the Ellison Trophy and EGU Medal from Craig (81) and Senior (86).