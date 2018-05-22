Moor bounce back to seal win at Leigh as Celtic inflict first defeat on Island

Dewsbury Moor returned to winning ways in National Conference League Division Two last Saturday as they sealed a 24-16 success away to Leigh East.

Moor were again without key players for the trip and trailed 16-12 before Adam Holland was sin-binned for the home side after 62 minutes and the Maroons took advantage.

Jordan Foster nipped over for a try in Holland’s absence and Aidan Ineson converted to edge Moor ahead.

Connor Vickers went over for the match clinching try two minutes from time and Ineson again converted to ensure it was a happy return home.

Archie Bruce and Ineson had scored earlier for the visitors, who had James Eatherley yellow-carded shortly before half-time.

Leigh East posted a Ryan Gray brace, a Joshua Swift effort, and two Jordan Hellam conversions but victory for Moor leaves them third in the table, level on 12 points with Askam and two behind leaders Stanningley with two games in hand and they entertain West Bowling on Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic edged Barrow Island 22-20 and are sixth in Division Three.

Celtic trailed 16-10 after Barrow scored tries through Blain Marwood, Dan White and Ben Garner plus two Aiden Wright goals.

Celtic replied through James Walker and Billy Yarrow plus a Pat Foulstone goal.

George Senior and Dom Senior scored in the final quarter, with Foulstone’s conversions putting Celtic ahead.

Barrow hit back on 70 minutes through a Garner try but the conversion attempt drifted wide and Celtic hung on for victory, which condemned Island to their first defeat of the season.

Batley Boys maintained their winning start in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division as they overcame Bentley 23-8.

Victory stretched Batley’s 100 per cent record to five matches as they jumped above Bentley into second place in the table, two points behind East Hull, who have won their opening six matches.

The top two are due to meet for the first time this season at East Hull on Saturday June 2.