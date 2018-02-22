Moorend set to be turned pink

Cleckheaton RUFC are hosting a breast cancer awareness day on Saturday March 3 to coincide with the visit of West Hartlepool.

The team’s traditional red and white hoops will be switched to pink and white as they wear a specially comissioned kit in recognition of breast cancer awareness.

The event will start with a ladies lunch, although anyone is welcome to attend, featuring freshly made curry, as well as a hot and cold buffet.

Wine and prosecco is included, as well as entry to the game and an evening disco.

There will be a collection at the match and it will be followed by raffles, games and an auction of players for the evening.

The club would like to raise as much money as possible and are looking for raffle prizes and one-off match-day programme sponsorship.

Selected Sides (ko 2.15pm)

1stXV v Bradford & Bingley, meet 12.45pm: Mikey Hayward, Grant Fitszimmons, Mike Swetman, Matt Piper, James Wilson, Ronan Evans, Jack Bickerdike, Paul Turner, Ben Thrower, Andy Piper, Luke Pearson, Thiu Barnard, Joey Carley, Josh Plunkett, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Brad Marsden, Tim Mobbs.

Kestrels at Burley, meet 12.15pm from: Andy Porritt, Bailey Smith, Ben Etchells, Charlie McGovern, Craig Blackburn, Drew Clark, Elliot Sheard, Joe Roberts, Josh Clough, Lewis Beasty, Niall Jackson, Ollie Clark, Rob Lowe, Will Denham.

3rdXV at Wharfedale, meet noon: Dave Howsen, Alex Bailey, Josef Windle, Nick Lazenby, Jake Grinsdale, Antony Hobson, Keiran Baldry, Max Blakely, Andy Brown, Andy Womersley, Danny Howe, Lyndon Ashley, Scott Hartley, Adam Clough, Josh Blackhall. Replacements: Andy Tilby Baxter, Phil Manning, Danny McGuigan, Bob Thornton, Harry Sutcliffe.