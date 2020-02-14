Mordue claims final win but Bly tops Spen Winter Sweep table

Chris Mordue won the final weekly qualifying round at the Spen Winter Sweep as he defeated Joe Cranston 21-5 in the final last Saturday.

Victory wasn’t enough to see Mordue top the qualifying group, which went to Chris Bly as, despite his first round exit to G Coates, he finished ahead in the final ladder by just one win.

Cranston bowled well all afternoon and was aiming for a second win of the Winter Sweep but he walked into a red hot Mordue in the final and after 10 ends in it was 13-2 to the wily old veteran.

Things barely improved for Cranston as he only managed another three chalks, to make this the most one sided final for many a year with Mordue running out 21-5 victor.

The finals day takes place on Saturday with the top 16 bowlers battling it out for the Geoff Brough Trophy from 9.30am.

The remaining bowlers are entered into the Supplementary Cup, with preliminary round matches from 9.30am in what should be a cracking day of bowls.

Results from Spen Winter Sweep Week 15

Preliminary round: L Hirst 21, K Smith 18; S Edmondson 7, G Walker 21.

First Round: A Gallagher 17, C Scorah 21; D Poole 21, A Bairstow 5; N Cranston 11, D Hewitt 21; C Bly 15, G Coates 21; J Wike 21, M Wensley 18; M Fowler 12, M Connolly 21; C Ellis 21, P Burke 18; A Rukin 21, K Hill 13; A Tattersley 21, J Hynes 8; G Wike 21, T Scorah 20; J Cranston 21, J Mordue 6; D Norris 21, D Teale 14; C Mordue 21, D Goodall 12; S Ladbrooke 21, P Holt 15; L Hirst 21, G Walker 13; A Thornton 19, M Regan 21.

Second Round: C Scorah 21, D Poole 11; G Coates 21, J Wike 11; D Hewitt 18, C Ellis 21; M Connolly 14, C Mordue 21; G Wike 6, A Tattersley 21; D Norris 17, J Cranston 21; A Rukin 21, M Regan 12; S Ladbrooke 18, L Hirst 21.

Quarter-finals: C Scorah 21, C Ellis 11; J Cranston 21, A Tattersley 16; G Coates 15, C Mordue 21; L Hirst 8, A Rukin 21.

Semi-finals: C Mordue 21, C Scorah 18; A Rukin 17, J Cranston 21.

Final: C Mordue 21, J Cranston 5.

Geoff Brough Trophy Finals

First round (9.30am): Chris Bly v Andrew Gallagher, Michael Sweeney v Gareth Coates, Kez Smith v Andy Thornton, Mark Regan v Derek Hewitt, Joe Cranston v Anthony Rukin, Ash Tattersley v Garry Walker, Gary Wike v Mally Fowler, Chris Mordue v Jimmy Hynes.

Supplementary Cup

Preliminary round (9.30am): Neil Simpson v Andy Bairstow, Paul Holt v Duncan Reeves, Malcolm Wensley v Darren Goodall, Suzy Ladbrooke v Tony Riley.

First Round: Colin Scorah v Simpson or Bairstow, Paul Burke v Jordan Wike, Josh Mordue v Mark Connolly, Karen Hill v Holt or Reeves, Thomas Scorah v Wensley or Goodall, Neil Slattery v Sarah Edmondson, Chris Ellis v Danny Teale, Lorraine Hirst v Ladbrooke or Riley.