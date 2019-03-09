O’Regan seals shut out win over durable Chaudhry

Heckmondwike boxer Cory O’Regan earned the second win of his professional career as he defeated journeyman Naheem Chaudhry at the Elland Road Banqueting Suite last Saturday.

O’Regan was left to face a change of opponent after Lee Williams pulled out of the fight and Blackburn man Chaudhry stepped in for the 39th fight of his career.

Although Chaudhry only boasts one win, he had never been stopped in any of his previous 37 defeats.

O’Regan dominated the four-round contest to earn a unanimous points win, following on from his debut victory over Adam Bannister in December.

O’Regan said: “I boxed well and looked sharp. He was a durable opponent, who had never been stopped, but as I got in front, I was able to try new things.

“I wanted to try and make a statement by becoming the first man to stop him but it wasn’t to be but there were still plenty of positives to take from the fight.”

O’Regan’s sponsor Henley Marble and Granite bought two tables for the fight and he sold around 60 tickets for the sell out show.

O’Regan will be out for his third pro fight on Sunday May 5.