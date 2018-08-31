Phillips shines with victory on Hull show

Freddie Phillips got the Training Cave’s boxing season off to a winning start on a show hosted by the Tommy Coyle East Academy in Hull.

Phillips was raring to go after a break over the summer and was straight out of the blocks in the first round.

He dominated the fight for three rounds showing classy head movement and switching his attacks from body to head.

Phillips gave his opponent a standing eight count in the final round and took the win via unanimous decision.

His next fight is on September 15 in Knottingley when the Birstall based Training Cave Club will have four other boxers competing.