Professional cyclist Parkinson plans flying visit to former school

LIVERSEDGE Women’s cyclist Abby-Mae Parkinson will return to her former school to coincide with her competing in this summer’s Tour De Yorkshire.

hire.

The 20-year-old was crowned best young rider in Benidorm at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana women’s cycle stage race last week.

Dewsbury-born Parkinson admits she is looking forward to competing in her home county when the Tour De Yorkshire takes in the likes of Barnsley, Ilkley, Beverley, Doncaster, Scarborough, Halifax and Leeds between Thursday May 3 and Sunday May 6.

During her visit to Yorkshire, Parkinson will take chance to catch up with some of her former teachers at Bradford Grammar School.

Abby-Mae said: “I love that everyone at BGS was, and still is, interested in what I’m up to. I always get tweets from staff supporting me and I learnt from a very young age at the school the importance of teamwork.

“I’m really looking forward to the Tour De Yorkshire. I have a great calendar of races coming up including a strong classics season and I’m aiming to get stuck into some stage races later in the year. Hopefully I’ll get the chance to lead the team.”

Of her recent best young rider crown, she said: “I’m just over the moon. I’m really happy and can’t quite believe it.

“I would not have been able to do it without the support of the other girls because the climbs were so tough.”

Abby-Mae studied for A Levels in geography, biology and PE, the latter of which Bradford Grammar put on just for her.

BGS headmaster, Simon Hinchliffe, said: “We’re all delighted for Abby-Mae. We cater for boys and girls of all abilities in a wide variety of sports, and the experiences gained build character, camaraderie and school spirit.

“Abby-Mae embodies all of these qualities. Naturally, we’re very proud of her.”

Some of Abby-Mae’s biggest achievements include riding the Giro Rosa — the biggest stage race for women — where she finished just outside the top 10 in the Under-23 category.

She also rode in the women’s road race at the 2016 UCI Road World Championships, finishing in 79th place; completed the Worlds and the Europeans as a junior, and won national champion.