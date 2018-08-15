Qualifying contuinues for major bowls competitions

Tom Gasson (Hove Edge) and Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) were the latest qualifiers in the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart.

Gasson beat Neil Slattery 21-18 to qualify and Stapleton defeated Matt Hargreaves 21-13.

The action continues tomorrow (Friday, 6.30pm start).

Full draw: Joe Cranston (Crossgates) v Robert Hitchen (Halifax), Martyn Watkin (Barnsley) v Paul Firth (Mirfield), Lee Heaton (Preston) v Ray Mortimer (Sheffield), Dave Gwilliam (Glossop) v Jonny Wood (Crossgates), Tom Hanson (Pudsey) v Andrew Spragg (Chesterfield), Ben Gloag (Hyde) v Andrew Limbert (Whitkirk), James Thomas (Sheffield) v Nigel Cranston (Crossgates), Stuart Mort (Preston) v Roy Sutton (Huddersfield)

n Paul Ingleby and Mark Bramall (Lower Hopton/Thongsbridge) beat Bill Burlinson and Damian Morrison (Warrington) 47-33 to qualify for the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Double intermediate stage last Thursday.

Monday’s qualifying round saw Ian Booth and Wayne Ditchfield (Lower Hopton/Chorley) beat Chris Heyes and Jack Hargreaves (Hyde) 53-44 to qualify.

n M Seed defeated B Elliott to win the Heavy Woollen Parks over 55s competition at Slazengers BC.

The Heavy Woollen Parks Individual Merit competition will be held at Mirfield Old Bank on Sunday September 2 with a 10am start.

n The Yorkshire County Crown Green Ladies bowling team face Shropshire in the Inter-County Championship semi-finals this Sunday.

Yorkshire are reigning champions and have won all their games in the first round stage.

This is the third team in three years that they have payed Shropshire, with honours being even and another exciting game is prospect.

Yorkshire are playing their home game at Paddock C&BC in Huddersfield, while the away team travel to Bylet BC, Bridgenorth. Both games starting at 2pm.

At Paddock C & B: Fern Beaumont (New Mill) v Jen Rogers; Suzanne Howarth (New Mill) v Sian Skelton; Karen Gant (Meltham) v Jane Archer;Linda Gledhill, capt. (New Mill) v Wendy Jones; Alicia Beaumont (Meltham) v Emily Cunningham; Jasmine Kendal (Linthwaite C & B) v Sophie Meredith; Sophie Brown (Farnley Tyas) v Helen Martin; Chloe Hirst (Hove Edge) v Carleen Doody-Millington; Lynda Drury (New Mill) v Clair Barker; Chloe Ghaffar (Meltham) v Molly Sullivan; Lorraine Hirst (Linthwaite Hall) v Sarah Weaver; Julie Mallinson (Lockwood Cons) v Tracy Ryan.

At Bylet: Nichole Farrar (Whitkirk) v Gill Chambers; Dawn Bray (Ossett Flying Horse) v Sonya Lucas; Alexis Lunn-Gadd (Ossett Flying Horse) v Helen Clee; Helen Gilroy (Rufford Park) v Alison Cotton; Lisa Daykin (Thongsbridge) v Natalie Connor; Debi Davis (Pudsey) v Jodie Rutter; Viv Abel (Skipton Broughton Road) v Emma Massey-Jones; Suzi Ladbrooke (Lockwood Cons) v Louise Cotton; Mandy Wilson (Chapel Allerton) v Angela Gaut; Karen Hill (Hanging Heaton) vJayne Craggs; Sally Turner (Mirfield C & B) v Cheryl Caswell; Sharon Gadd (Shipley) v Holly Bishton.

n Jackie Barraclough enjoyed double trophy success winning two competitions at the East Bierley Golf Club Ladies Section,

Barraclough (handicap 5) won the Lady Captain’s Day prize with 41 points from Sue Thomas (31) 39 points, with Thomas also hitting a ball for a two.

Barraclough also won the Mrs Boyles Trophy with 41 points.