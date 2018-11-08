Referees are honoured as Dewsbury and Batley Society celebrate season

The Dewsbury and Batley Rugby League Referee’s Society held their annual meeting last week when president Paul Spivey reported on yet another extremely successful year.

Dewsbury and Batley referees received appointments to all levels of the game including international level for the England v New Zealand and France v Wales Test matches.

The society were also represented in the Challenge Cup, Super League, Amateur internationals, RL Conference and National Conference Leagues, Yorkshire Men’s League, Pennine League, National Youth League, Yorkshire Junior League and the Heavy Woollen ARL Cup finals at all levels.

A whole host of members, friends and family were in attendance to help create a hugely enjoyable and thoroughly entertaining evening.

Guest speaker on the evening was York City Knights coach James Ford, who handed out awards:

Caitlin Beevers capped a magnificent year, which saw her officiate at Wembley before the Challenge Cup final, when she was awarded the Bill Barker Trophy for junior referee of the year.

Former Dewsbury Moor and Birstall Victoria player Beevers also had a hugely successful season playing as she helped Leeds Rhinos win the Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League leaders shield and also scored on her international debut when England beat France a fortnight ago.

Ben Aldridge received the Rex Milner Trophy for most improved referee of the year, with Liam Rush scooping two awards as he was named referee of the year and was awarded the Len Thompson Trophy as clubman of the year.

Paul Spivey was elected to serve as president for another 12 months with Colin Child acting as vice president and secretary and John Haigh treasurer.

A development team will consist of Liam Rush, Brandon Robinson and Paul Spivey with Rush to also act as appointments officer.

The Dewsbury and Batley society welcome any aspiring referees to join them. Their next meeting will be held at Old Bank WMC in Mirfield on Monday November 26, at 7.30pm.