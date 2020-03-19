Revell leads the way as Spen 20 mile race goes ahead

Spenborough Athletics Club hosted their annual 20 mile road race last Sunday.

Precautions were taken to minimise the risk of passing on coronavirus with hand sanitisers being available along with instructions on hand washing and social isolation notices from England Athletics.

The first Spen runner was Edward Revell who placed 14th of over 150 finishers in a time of two hours 10 mins 58 secs.

Craig Thompson also ran a good race for Spen placing 25th in two hours 18 mins 14 secs.

The winner of the men’s race was Andrew Grant of Harrogate Harriers in 1.53.46, which also made him the Yorkshire Champion, with Gary Briscoe from Penistone (1.54.16) and Tom Owens from Scottish club Shettleston Harriers (1.58.05) being the only other runners to finish in under two hours.

The first Spen woman to finish was Angela Hall who placed sixth in a time of 2 hrs 40 mins 49 secs.

The women’s race was won by Niamh Jackson of Roundhay in a time of 2.31.01.