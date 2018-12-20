Samme appointed head coach for Heavy Woollen ARL Under-23s Athens tour

The Heavy Woollen ARL have appointed Allan Samme as head coach for the Under-23s tour to Athens, which begins on March 13 2019.

Samme, along with fellow coaches James Hooley and Danny Lee will, start training on next Friday (December 28).

Amateur rugby league in the Heavy Woollen area is as strong in many years, with Batley Boys having been approved to join the National Conference League in 2019.

A number of local clubs have sent in nominations for the tour and the selected squad will be announced in January, with one pre tour friendly being arranged for February.

The tour provides a great opportunity for the best local young talent to play together and excel, hopefully having an opportunity to progress further in the game.

Sadly in recent years district rugby has died away, apart from the Heavy Woollen, who with really strong dedicated local clubs have kept local interest alive, playing games in recent seasons against the RAF.

Samme has a long association with Dewsbury Moor, who were promoted to National Conference Division One last season.

Hooley has helped Batley Boys’ recent success as they have won back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division titles, while Lee is chairman with Dewsbury Celtic and recently announced his retirement from playing.

With Thornhill Trojans set to compete in the Conference Premier Division in 2019 and Shaw Cross Sharks making up five clubs competing on the national stage, it is hoped the Heavy Woollen will be able to select a strong touring squad.

Samme is looking forward to the challenge and would like to inspire more players at the younger end, as well as the whole open age range.

The Heavy Woollen District ARL last toured in 1993 when the beat Morroco.

They also arranged pre-season friendlies against Batley Bulldogs to showcase the best of the local talent.

They are on the look out for local firms to get involved with sponsorship and anyone interested can contact secretary Mark Lock