Seddon scores injury time try to seal Cleckheaton win

JACK SEDDON scored a dramatic injury time try as Cleckheaton sealed a third straight win in North One East with a 31-17 success against Percy Park at Moorend last Saturday.

In a thrilling finale, Michael Grove edged the visitors ahead with a 78th minute penalty goal and when Cleck missed their own shot at goal when Park were caught offside, it appeared the home side had blown their chance of victory.

Percy Park failed to clear their lines properly and a minute into injury time, Seddon broke a tackle and bounced off two more before racing away to dive over and spark jubilant scenes from his teammates.

It was a cracking game which continually swung both ways.

Cleck struck first with an early Mike Swetman penalty and after Jack Smith was sent to the sin-bin for persistent infringing, the home side took advantage as Mikey Hayward and Swetman linked to put Liam Darville over wide on the left.

Swetman converted and Cleck led 8-0.

Seddon was sin-binned and it was Percy Park’s turn to hit back when a neat runaround created space for winger Leo Caulfield to race over, despite strong claims that the final pass was forward.

Percy Park again created space on the left and Seb Rees raced over wide out, with Grove landing a fine touchline goal to put the visitors 12-8 ahead.

Percy Park again created space and a short pass put centre Charlie Greswald over on his return from injury.

Again the try stood, despite more claims of a forward pass and the visitors led 19-8 at half-time.

Cleckheaton hit back a minute after the re-start as Seddon broke a tackle and slipped the ball inside before James Wilson was in support to collect the final pass to complete the move.

Ronan Evans reduced the arrears to three points with a 55th minute penalty but there was late drama as the game entered the final quarter.

Percy Park broke a tackle and a neat offload sent Grove over wide on the right.

Seddon was having a fine game and he broke a tackle and slipped a one-handed pass out to Hayward, who bounced off a tackle and crashed over in the right corner before Evans slotted over a terrific touchline goal.

Evans slotted over a 73rd minute penalty goal as Cleckheaton led 24-23.

When Cleckheaton were penalised near their own try line, Grove kicked the penalty from just to the right of the posts and the north east visitors looked on course to end a five-match losing run.

When Cleckheaton missed a last minute penalty, Percy Park supporters began to celebrate but there was a late twist.

The visitors failure to kick the ball out of play proved costly as Cleckheaton rumbled forward before Seddon broke through and gleefully raced away to score the match winning try.

Cleckheaton have turned round their form in recent weeks and victories over Huddersfield YMCA, Malton and Norton and Percy Park have seen them rise to seventh in the table.

CLECKHEATON make the long trip to Morpeth in North One East on Saturday seeking a fourth straight win, while the Kestrels entertain Wharfedale and the third team face a Friday night derby trip to Huddersfield YMCA.

Selected Sides

1stXV at Morpeth, kick off 2pm, meet 9am: James Wilson, Mikey Hayward, Mike Swetman, Matt Piper, Pat Foulstone, Ronan Evans, Jack Bickerdike, Paul Turner, Ben Thrower, Andy Piper, Luke Pearson, Ryan Piercy, Brad Marsden, Josh Plunkett, Jack Seddon. Replacements: Niall Jackson, Liam Darville, James Crowther, Neil Cherryholme.

Kestrels v Wharfedale, kick off 2.15pm, meet 1pm from: Cain Crotty, Liam Harley, Callum Green, Craig Blackburn, George Speight, Bailey Smith, Lewis Beasty, Joe Roberts Andy Porritt, Ollie Clark, Josh Clough, Matt Wood, Rob Lowe, Charlie McGovern, Ben Etchells, Steve Noble, Alfie Green, Elliott Hallas, Sam Womersley.

3rd XV at Huddersfield YMCA, Friday, kick off 7.30pm meet 6.30pm: Dave Howsen, Alex Bailey, Anthony McCarthy, Nick Lazenby, Jake Grinsdale, Antony Hobson, Keiran Baldry, Max Blakley, Andy Brown, Andy Womersley, Danny Howe, Lyndon Ashley, Scott Hartley, Adam Clough, Josh Blackhall. Reps: Andy Tilby-Baxter, Phil Manning, Danny McGuigan, Bob Thornton, J Sutcliffe, Yo Windle, Harry Sutcliffe.