Sharks slip to bottom of table after sixth defeat as Celtic’s winning run ends

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to the bottom of National Conference League Division One after they suffered a 32-16 defeat at home to Leigh Miners Rangers last Saturday.

The Sharks were 6-0 ahead as the interval approached, thanks to a try and a conversion by Ryan Chalkley, but Leigh levelled through Craig Ashall and the first of Brad Hargreaves’ four goals.

The Miners had the better of the second period, adding further tries for Adam Thompson, Sammy Tunstall, Daryl Kay, Ashall and Jake Lloyd.

The Sharks replied with a late brace from Sam Ottewell and Chalkley’s second goal but it wasn’t enough to prevent them slipping to a sixth defeat from their opening seven matches.

Shaw Cross face a key game this Saturday when they visit Bradford Dudley Hill, who are level on two points with them.

Thornhill Trojans, who were not in action last week, remain top of the table, on points difference from Featherstone Lions.

Thornhill go in search of a fifth win of the season on Saturday when they visit Pilkington Recs.

Dewsbury Celtic’s recent good run in Division Three came to an end as they suffered a 28-12 against leaders Beverley.

Celtic led 12-8 at half-time but the visitors fought back to seal victory, which maintains their 100 per cent record.

Beverley prevailed thanks to tries for Sam Brown, Ben Atkin, Jack Humphries, Tom Moor and Steve Connolly, plus four Lewis Straw goals.

Celtic had led through tries by Tom Norris and Dom Senior both of which were converted by Paul Foulstone before Beverley fought back.

Celtic are back in seventh place but are just three points behind Eastmoor Dragons, in third, and they will look for a return to winning ways when they visit Stanley Rangers this Saturday.

Dewsbury Moor were not in action last week and have slipped to third place in Division Two but with games in hand on both sides above them.

Moor have won five and lost one of their opening six matches and they visit Saddleworth Rangers on Saturday with the hosts bottom of the table having lost all seven matches.