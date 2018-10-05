Shaw Cross U14 Reds celebrate title success after victory over Eastmoor

Shaw cross Sharks Under-14 Reds have won the Yorkshire Junior League Division Five title just two years after coming together.

They defeated Eastmoor last Sunday to clinch the title.

The Sharks started well as hooker Ben Aveyard sent captain Will Hemingway racing through and he produced a lovely kick for Finn Oxley to score. Jamie Cox converted.

Eastmoor hit back to level after a strong run by their prop.

Shaw Cross responded well and a move sent Jacob Goodall down the wing before going between the posts unchallenged.

Parents MoM Cole Williamson was unstoppable with a hat-trick, while Jed Devine also proved too much for a tired Eastmoor defence using his strength to also grab three tries.

Connor Foster made an impact down the centre and was tackled just short of the line, Josh Self was solid in defence, while Tom Jarret and Josh Wallace did well after replacing Aveyard at hooker.

Tom Longley and Tom Frain tackled well, forcing errors from the Eastmoor forwards.

Callum Brian took over kicking duties when Cox was substituted and had equal success before Nathan Wood was given the opportunity to take the last kick of the season.

Bradley Wakenshaw did well in organising the Sharks defence, with Kian Fitzpatrick, Rhys Garside, Ben Marsden, Adam Rayner and Jude Senior also having good games to contribute to the win.

Support was also provided by team mates from the Under-14 Blacks and the title celebrations continued back at Shaw Cross club.