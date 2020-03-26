Smith overcomes old rival Regan to secure Thornhill Open victory

Kez Smith defeated old rival Mark Regan 21-13 to win the Thornhill Open Singles competition a fortnight ago.

The event was among the last in the country to take place before the British Crown Green BA announced their decision to suspend all matches and leagues.

Smith and Regan had both been in impressive form during the Spen Winter Sweep competition, winning several qualifying rounds between them, only to both lose in the first round on finals day at the end of February.

The Spring Open was due to herald the start of a new bowls season and Smith began his run to the final at Thornhill with a 21-13 victory over C Ellis in the first round before edging past S Beresford 21-18 to reach the quarter-finals.

Having beaten A Webb 21-13, Smith faced a tougher challenge in his semi-final, where he defeated S King 21-19.

Regan secured a 21-15 success over I Dowie in his first round match before accounting for M Watkin 21-17 and then D Mallinson 21-17 in the last eight as he booked a place in the semi-finals.

Regan overcame D Poole 21-14 but the final proved a match too far as Smith ran out 21-13 victor to take the title less than 24 hours before the announcement came that all bowling would be suspended for the foreseeable future due to the Coronavirus .

Organisers at Thornhill CBC passed on their thanks to Yorkshire Seafood for their sponsorship of the men’s competition.

Thornhill CBC Spring Open Singles

Men’s Competion

Sunday March 15

First round: J Orbell 20, S King 21; L Griffin 21, I Newby 9; G Higgins 20, C Heywood 21; Ryan Lloyd 21, C Mailer 20; C Ellis 13, K Smith 21; D Ripley 19, S Beresford 21; P Ellis 9, A Webb 21, A Baistow 13, Rob Lloyd 21; G Walker 13, M Watkin 21; I Dowle 15, M Regan 21; D Mallinson 21, J Hopkinson 13; S Thompson 21, A Mailer 13; M Brain 15, T Lawrence 21; K Bissell 20, D Goodall 21; A Wolfenden 21, J Brown 14; M Connolly 16, D Poole 21.

Second Round: S King 21, L Griffin 16; C Heywood 14, Ryan Lloyd 21; K Smith 21, S Beresford 18; A Webb 21, Rob Lloyd 15; M Watkin 17, M Regan 21; D Mallinson 21, S Thompson 13; T Lawrence 21, D Goodall 11; A Wolfenden 18, D Poole 21.

Quarter-Final: S King 21, Ryan Lloyd 14; K Smith 21, A Webb 13; M Regan 21, D Mallinson 17; T Lawrence 19, D Poole 21.

Semi-Finals: S King 19, K Smith 21; M Regan 21, D Poole 14.

Final: K Smith 21, M Regan 13.

Winner: Kez Smith