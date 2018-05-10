Spen AC make fine start to season

Spen AC's Darren Thomas in action.
Spenborough Athletics Club began their Northern League Division Two campaign at Blackburn last Saturday with many good individual performances and a great team effort.

Spenborough finished fourth of the six teams competing, behind Blackburn, Bolton and Holmfirth.

Molly Waring gave Spen a great start with victory in the women’s 400 metre hurdles.

From the throwing circle Bethany and Fiona Thomas dominated the hammer and shot with victories in the A and B events.

Bethany was also second in the discus.

Dominic Lamb won the 100 and 200 metres sprint races but the star of the Spenborough team was multi-talented Glenn Aspindle, who won the javelin throw, long jump, pole vault and was second in the 110 metre hurdles.

Aspindle also won the B triple jump with fellow Spen athlete Ben Wilson winning the A event.

Glenn’s brother, Toby, won the shot, while Spen team manager Jason Newell won the B pole vault and, like a number of other Spenborough athletes, took part in other events gaining valuable points in this keenly contested league.

The next match is at Bury on Sunday, June 3.