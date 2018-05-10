Spen AC make fine start to season

Spenborough Athletics Club began their Northern League Division Two campaign at Blackburn last Saturday with many good individual performances and a great team effort.

Spenborough finished fourth of the six teams competing, behind Blackburn, Bolton and Holmfirth.

Molly Waring gave Spen a great start with victory in the women’s 400 metre hurdles.

From the throwing circle Bethany and Fiona Thomas dominated the hammer and shot with victories in the A and B events.

Bethany was also second in the discus.

Dominic Lamb won the 100 and 200 metres sprint races but the star of the Spenborough team was multi-talented Glenn Aspindle, who won the javelin throw, long jump, pole vault and was second in the 110 metre hurdles.

Aspindle also won the B triple jump with fellow Spen athlete Ben Wilson winning the A event.

Glenn’s brother, Toby, won the shot, while Spen team manager Jason Newell won the B pole vault and, like a number of other Spenborough athletes, took part in other events gaining valuable points in this keenly contested league.

The next match is at Bury on Sunday, June 3.