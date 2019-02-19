Spen runner Sagar defends Liversedge half marathon crown

Spenborough AC’s Joe Sagar defended his Liversedge Half Marathon crown last Sunday as he completed a hat-trick of race wins.

Sagar, who has been in terrific form this season and finished runner-up at the recent Dewsbury 10K, came come in a time of one hour, 10 minutes, 49 seconds and was almost four minutes clear of his nearest rival Gareth Cooke (Penistone Footpath Runners), who finished in 1:14.43.

Jason Cherriman (Leeds City AC), who won the race in 2017, finished third in 1:15:17.

Sagar first won the race in 2016 and he led home a sell out entry of runners, who took part in the difficult, hilly course, which included the villages of Liversedge, Hartshead and Clifton.

Helen Cross (York Tri Club) lived up to her billing as one of the pre-race favourites to take the women’s title in a time of 1:23.10 as she came home in 12th place overall.

She finished some way clear of nearest female rival Treena Johnson, of Dewsbury Road Runners, who was 46th overall in a time of 1:30:42.

Myra Jones (Valley Striders) was third female home in 1:31:24.

Among the other local leading runners to finish were Dewsbury Road Runner James Morris (16th in 1:25:41), Spen’s Martin Peck (18th in 1:25:57) and Dewsbury’s Andy Dean (25th in 1:26:36).

For a picture speecial on the Liversedge Half Marathon see Thursday’s Spenborough Guardian, Batley News and Dewsbury Reporter.