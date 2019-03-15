Spen Victoria in the spotlight as World Club Championships come to town

Spen Victoria CB&AC has been chosen to stage this year’s World Bowls Club Championships, which begin this Sunday and will see qualifying round played over the next four weeks, culminating in a final on April 14.

It is the first time this competition has been held away from Lancashire and is a great honour for the Gomersal based club.

Some of the best crown green bowlers in the country will be on show for their club sides, with the competition run on a knock-out basis.

All the bowling counties are represented including Isle of Man, Warwick & Worcester, Cumbria, Lancashire and the Midlands.

Eight clubs will compete down to the final two on each week, with the opening round this Sunday and matches takintg place on March 24, March 31 and April 7, starting at 11am on each day.

This week’s opening qualifying round includes last year’s winners Parkfield Labour Club, from North Lancs and Fylde, who take on Greater Manchester side Ashton.

Last year’s quarter-finalists Haunchwood, from the North Midlands, meet Levens from Cumbria

Local favorites Thongsbridge, from Huddersfield, who also reached the last eight of the 2018 competition will meet Westhoughton S&SC from Lancashire.

Sir JohnBayley, from Shropshire, face Greater Manchester side The Grapes.

Telford-based Sir John Bayley qualified for the championships by winning the Shropshire County Cup and this is the third time in five years they have qualified for the Club Championships under the guidence of captain Chris Worthington.

They qualified in 2013 having won the Shropshire County Cup and in 2016 after winning the Shropshire Premier League.

World Club Championships

First Qualifying Round

Sunday March 17 (start 11am)

Green 1: The Grapes (Greater Manchester) v Sir John Bayley (Shropshire), Thongsbridge (Yorkshire) v Westhoughton S & SC (Lancashire).

Green 2: Parkfield Labour Club (North Lancs & Fylde ) v Ashton (Greater Manchester), Haunchwood (North Midlands) v Levens (Cumbria).

Thornhill Cricket and Bowls Club will host their men’s and ladies singles competition this Saturday and Sunday, with matches starting at 10am on both days.

Thornhill Ladies Singles 2019

Saturday March 16 - Draw

10am: Kelly Hill v A Ainley, K Atkinson v A Tobin, D Whitworth v D Stancliff, N Chambers v B Toon.

10.30am: S Biancardo v W Jackson, H Simpson v A Buckley.

10.45am: Karen Hill v L Christopherson, N Farrar v L Hirst.

11.15am: K Portman v R Barber, K Field v E Tobin.

11.30am: P Lindsey v D Bray, W Stott v R Byram.

11.45am: T McDermott v B Johnstone, S Fox v J Mallinson.

Noon: S Ladbrooke v J Griffiths, J Kendal v S Whitaker.

Thornhill Mens Singles

Sunday March 17 - Draw

10am: M Watkin v P Morgan, M Biancardo v D Fountain, M Connolly v Ryan Lloyd, A Ward v N Shaw.

10.30am: K Smith v S Thompson, P Wilczynski v T Jagger.

10.45am: G Higgins v A Bairstow, W Wilson v D Hebberd.

11.15am: D Teale v A Roberts, B Lee v S King.

11.30am: C Heywood v M Brain, Rob Lloyd v C Beck.

11.45am: K Bissell v A Webb, A Limbert v L Griffin.

Noon: M Regan v J Hopkinson.

12.15pm: D Dunckerley v M Sweeney.