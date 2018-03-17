Spenborough AC stage 20 mile road race as part of Yorkshire Championships

Spenborough Athletics Club hosted the annual 20 mile road race that incorporated the Yorkshire Championships last Sunday.

Many of the Spen members guided the runners around the course and helped at the start and finish on the Princess Mary Stadium track but some did take part.

Edward Revell was the leading Spen runner placing 20th of the 180 finishers.

Jenni Muston was the leading Spen woman finishing sixth and 49th overall.

Other Spen finishers were: Richard Hirst 34th, Gerrard Skippins 54th, Dave Butler 79th and Claire Thompson 122nd and 29th woman.

Scott Harrington, from Otley, won the race in a fast time over the undulating course of 1 hr 53 mins 35 secs.

Leading woman was Fiona Davies from Rotherham in a time of 2 hrs 12 mins 39 secs.

Spenborough athletes previously had a great race at the Liversedge Half Marathon, oranganised by Roberttown Road Runners.

Spen’s Joe Sagar won the race in a time of one hour 14 minutes 22 seconds, ahead of Daniel Grant, of St Theresa’s AC (1:15:48) in second and City of York runner Jack Eggington (1:16:19) in third.

Spenborough’s Tom Dart finished sixth overall in a time of 1:18:18, while Edward Revell (21st in 1:23:50), Gerard Skippins (31st in 1:26:22), Martin Hall (35th in 1:26:52) and Richard Hirst (37th in 1:27:26) were among the other Spen competitors as they claimed the team prize.

Valley Striders runner Myra Jones was first woman home in 61st place overall as she finished in a time of 1:31:48 ahead of second placed Julia Andersen (71st overall in 1:34:04) and Claire Hern, of Eccleshill Road Runners, who was 78th overall in 1:34:38.

Dewsbury Road Runners were also well represented at the Liversedge Half Marathon with Andy Dean finishing 19th in 1:23:19, a place ahead of clubmate James Morris (1:23:35), followed by Tim Dean (27th in 1:25:13), John Macphail (33rd in 1:26:29), Andrew Cottier (50th in 1:30:12), Paul Hayhurst (56th 1:31:00), Mike Keddie (1:32:19) and Andrew Byram (1:32:35).