Spenborough AC trio strike gold at Yorkshire Championships in Cudworth

The Yorkshire County Athletics Championships were held at Cudworth last weekend when a number of Spenborough athletes returned with medals.

Olivia Reah was crowned Yorkshire Under-17 Women’s triple jump champion, with a personal best leap of 9.53m.

Reah produced another personal best in the long jump of 4.76m, to finish eighth of the 13 competitors in the event.

Jake Darby is the new Yorkshire Under-20 Men’s hammer throw champion, with a distance of 33.06m and earned bronze in the U20 Men’s shot put, with a season’s best distance of 10.09m.

Glenn Aspindle is the Yorkshire Champion for the Senior Men’s javelin, with a distance of 48.48m and he also won bronze in the Senior Men’s triple jump, with a lifetime best of 12.83m.

James Bell won a silver medal in the Under-13 Boys’ shot put, with a PB distance of 7.66m.

His throw was the same distance as thrown by Yorkshire champion, Lincoln Walsh from City of York, but his rival had a better distance for his next best throw, so the Spen athlete just missed out on the count-back.

Bell also came fourth in the U13 Boy’s high jump (1.20m).

Luke Marshall won silver in the U17 Men’s high jump, with a PB height of 1.65m.

Charlotte Bell registered a season’s best of 35.69m in the U20 Women’s hammer throw, but was beaten into fourth place by some tough competition, with Jessica Hirst from Halifax getting the bronze medal.

Charlotte also registered a SB distance of 27.51m in the U20 Women’s discus, to finish fifth.

On the track, Molly Waring earned silver medals in the U20 Women’s 400m hurdles, with a PB time of 66.55s and the U20 Women’s 400m (60.71s).

Natalie Groves won silver in the U15 Girl’s 300m, achieving a SB of 43.17s in the heat and then beating that to a lifetime best of 41.78s in the final, where she only lost out to the champion by 0.2 of a second.

Dom Lamb qualified in the Senior Men’s 100m with a time of 11.15s but this had taken so much out of him that he could not compete in the final, which was won by Connor Wood of Sale Harriers in a time of 10.80s.

Lewis Barnes competed in the U15 Boy’s 100m, achieving a PB of 12.37s in his heat and a PB of 25.53s in the U15 Boy’s 200m heats, but it was not enough to qualify for the finals. His brother, Lucas Barnes ran in the U13 Boy’s 100m with a time of 15.36s.

Lucas finished seventh in the U13 Boys long jump (3.71m) and posted a PB time of 2:43.87 in his heat of the U13 Boy’s 800m.

Simon Bolland ran in the Senior Mens’ 800m, qualifying third in the heats with an excellent time of 2:05.84, but he could not repeat that time later in the finals. He also ran in the Senior Men’s 1500m, finishing sixth with a time of 4:22.82.