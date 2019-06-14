Sponsor Drops in to assist top women’s cycling squad

Yorkshire firm Triton Construction has stepped in to save the UK’s only Women’s Union Cyclists International (UCI) registered racing team from closure.

The rescue, through management support and funding, means that ‘Drops’ can take part in the much-anticipated Women’s Tour of Britain this week.

The rescue comes from a family’s love and performance legacy in cycling. Michael Parkinson, founder and chairman of Triton Construction has a deep-seated passion for the sport and is married to Lisa Brambani, a four times national road and time trial champion cyclist and silver medal winner in the road race at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

Their daughter, Abby Mae Parkinson is currently a British professional racing cyclist, former National Junior Road Race Champion and rides for team Drops.

Drops is made up mainly of GB International level cyclists who focus purely on road racing. Its members include World and Olympic Track Champion Elanor Barker, GB Riders Anna Christian and Lizzie Holden, GB National Squad Track riders Ellie Dickinson and Megan Barker, as well as Abby Mae Parkinson.

The team have been racing in a stage race in Germany as part of their preparation for the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Britain which started today and is a part of the UCI’s Women’s World Tour.

In late 2018 Drops were let down by two main sponsors and were faced with the prospect of closure.

Triton Construction stepped in last minute to help promote the team for new sponsorship and became a joint support sponsor with British Aluminium recycling body ‘Every Can Counts’. Cannondale Bike and Le Col also became the team’s equipment sponsors.

Michael Parkinson, Chairman of Triton Construction said, “We are delighted and exceptionally proud to be able to support and be so involved with Team Drops in this way. There are very few opportunities for female GB cyclists to progress and gain experience at World Tour level and the Drops Team is unique in this regard.

After the main sponsor pulled out, we quickly got to work in raising the funds needed (of which some was crowd-funded) to keep them on the road and competing.”

“Supporting the team not only means that we can continue to follow British women’s cycling excellence but it also allows us to inspire and reward our own team at Triton.

Teamwork and high performance are at the core of our business at Triton and recently we were delighted to present our contracts manager Bob Clark with a three-day trip and team car ride with the peloton to watch the Women’s Tour up close as a retirement gift.”

Triton has historically supported the RST Racing Team, helping girls and boys to compete at international events and win several National Championships at youth level.

It has also sponsored the National Youth Cycle Championships and National Cyclo-Cross Championships in Bradford.