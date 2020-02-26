Stewart bags four goals as Batley Ladies move joint top of table

Batley Ladies recorded a convincing 9-1 win over Huddersfield last Saturday as they moved joint top of Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four West.

It was a fourth straight victory for Batley and a sixth win from their last seven matches, form which sees them level at the top on 40 points with Horsforth and a point ahead of Pudsey with four games remaining.

Batley were expecting a tough encounter as they had won at Huddersfield thanks to a last minute goal earlier in the season, while their opponents had drawn 3-3 with Horsforth the previous week.

It was clear from the start Huddersfield had a few key players but Batley were quick to mark out these options before starting to dominate.

Batley were using the space on the right well driving the ball through between Gemma Elsworth and Gail Culshaw and it wasn’t long before a beautifully timed cross from Culshaw found the stick of Kim Sharples in the circle and she fired home the opening goal.

A second soon followed, as Rach Stewart picked up a cross from Sarah Fretwell to net.

Batley were taking the ball round Huddersfield and opening up gaps in their defence.

Sharples had another attack on goal as she lifted the ball towards the top corner and Culshaw was on hand to make sure it went in.

Huddersfield showed they weren’t to be underestimated as they made an attack down the middle and caught Batley off guard, a great strike and deflection in the circle beat goalkeeper Helen Langwick as the visitors pulled one back.

Batley weren’t phased though as they went on the attack again, winning a penalty corner and letting the Fretwell, Stewart set piece drive another effort home.

Late in the first half, Stewart completed her hat-trick as Batley led 5-1 at the break.

The second half found Batley struggling with the stormy wind conditions and losing some of their momentum.

Huddersfield looked dangerous for a while, but Batley regained their composure and began to attack again. Another penalty corner saw a mid-air shot from Sharples deflected in by Elsworth.

Stewart wasn’t finished as a battle for the ball in midfield by Fretwell set up the attack.

Stewart didn’t need any support working the ball through and speeding past the Huddersfield defence to score her fourth goal of the game.

Sharples shot home another cross from Culshaw as Batley relentlessly attacked down the right and the rout was complete when Culshaw scored the final goal of the match.

Player of the match was shared between Elsworth and Culshaw for their relentless performance on the right.

Batley will look to maintain their form in the final four matches of the season, starting with Saturday’s home game against bottom of the table Bradford at Heckmondwike Grammar School (10.30am).