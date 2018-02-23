Subhaan’s impressive journey ends with national semi defeat

KBW boxer Mohammed Subhaan bowed out at the semi-final stage of the England Youth National Championships in Doncaster last weekend, bringing to an end a terrific journey which had seen the Dewsbury man beat some quality opposition.

Subhaan defeated Callum Grace in the Yorkshire final and followed up by beating three time national champion in Harry Kinsella in the pre quarter finals to book his place in the finals of this prestigious competition held at Doncaster Dome.

Subhaan came up against Joe Cole, of the famous Repton Boys Club in last Friday’s quarter-final, where he put on a entertaining show for the crowd.

The bout started off at a fast pace with both boxers throwing flurries of punches.

Subhaan landed several combinations and his opponent would repay back the favour and that was the pattern of the first round.

The second round saw Subhaan box more on the front foot and control the bout.

Everything the KBW man threw would come off his jab, which was a trademark of his progress to the last eight, and again this upset his opponent’s rhythm.

Cole could not get a foothold despite giving his best in an attempt to take the round.

Knowing that he had lost the second round, Cole came out with more purpose for the final session but this only allowed Subhaan to pick his opponent apart to win the bout on a unanimous points decision.

Victory set up a semi-final against Joe Tyres, with the pair having previously met when Tyres won on a split decision.

Knowing Tyres’ style, Subhaan came out for the first round behind a high guard.

Tyres set his attack with a lazy jab which Subhaan countered with a solid right hand and the Dewsbury man kept up his attack with combinations to the body and head.

Each time Tyres came forward, Subhaan would move out of range then come back with counters to clearly win the round.

The second round saw Tyres apply more pressure and force Subhaan to box on the back foot.

Subhaan had success of his own in a very close round as he caught Tyres with straight soots and the counter hook.

In a closely fought bout, both men came out for the third round eager to establish their authority and most of the action was in the middle of the ring.

Subhaan came out with more purpose and landed with a solid right hand followed by a hook to the body and head.

Tyres was trying to keep up with Subhaan’s attacks and both men maintained the relentless pace and enjoyed success with their combinations.

The round came to an end where it started, with both boxers in the middle of the ring trading blows.

There was nothing but respect and appreciation between both boxers, embracing at the end but Tyres was declared the winner by unanimous points decision, although many ring side observers felt the bout could have gone either way.

Subhaan was gracious in defeat and speaking after the bout, he said: “Winning and losing is all part of the game. I will learn from this and move on.

“I’ve got the England training camp next weekend which am looking forward to and then the club home show.”