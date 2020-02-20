Suleman brothers secure fine victories on Training Cave boxing show

The KBW Gym in Dewsbury had three boxers in action on the Birstall based Training Cave’s home show last weekend.

Zeeshan Suleman faced Owen Webster from Hamer boxing club in a 51kg bout with both boxers looking to make a fast start, landing some well put together combinations.

Suleman was finding success, boxing behind a stiff jab, while Webster attempted to break his rhythm without success.

Owen came out for the second round in more aggressive fashion and was trying to bully Suleman and trap him against the ropes.

Suleman found success to his opponent’s body, which slowed Webster’s attacks but it was the Hamer boxer who finished the round strongly.

Both boxers knew they had to secure the third round to gain victory and Suleman went back to using his jab with good foot movement helping him avoid Webster’s attacks.

Webster was trying to pin Suleman like he did in the previous round but the Dewsbury man kept him at bay and was awarded the fight via a split decision.

KBW’s Sobhaan Qaiser faced Arslan Shaukat, also from Hamer Boxing Club, at 62kg and as soon as the bell sounded for the first round both boxers met in the centre of the ring and started to trade blows.

Shaukat and Qaiser were landing flush punches but neither boxer was willing to take a backwards step and an action packed first round was hard to split the boxers.

Shaukat came out in the second round and decided to box rather than brawl and he was finding success with this change of tactics.

Qaiser tried to slow down his opponent but a Shaukat body shot seemed to have taken the wind out of him.

Qaiser came out in the third round wanting to stamp his authority and the boxers again met in the centre of the ring.

The final round was fought just like the first round, as each boxer gave their all and at the end of three pulsating rounds, Shaukat was declared the winner on a split decision.

In the main event, KBW’s Tauseef Suleman faced Josh Hartley, from Sheffield Boxing Centre, over three two minute rounds at 64kg.

Suleman was boxing in his first bout without a headguard and settled behind his jab, throwing single and double shots to the body and head.

Every time his opponent would try to land, Suleman dipped low under the incoming punches and then landed to Hartley’s body.

Tauseef was landing the cleaner punches, from his low stance threw his jab to Josh Hartley’s body and then come over the top with his backhand.

Hartley changed tactics in the second, pressing the fight and trying to close the gap.

Tauseef was proving elusive to be hit but Hartley was not discouraged and fought the remainder of the round in a controlled manner to gain some advantage.

In the final round Suleman came out the aggressor and took firm control of the fight, catching his opponent with some beautifully thrown combinations.

Hartley was finding some success with his own shots behind his double jab but Suleman, with his clever foot work and head movement, was getting himself out of trouble.

It was a perfect display of boxing and when the 10 second clapper sounded, both boxers stood and traded to finish the round strongly.

After three exciting rounds Suleman had his hand raised, declaring him the winner via a unanimous decision.