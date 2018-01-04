Table topping Hanging Heaton kick off new year with trip to Pennine title rivals

Hanging Heaton ARLFC enter 2018 sitting proudly at the top of Pennine League Division Two West with an unbeaten record.

Hanging Heaton have won seven and drawn one of their opening eight fixtures and are a point clear of Ovenden A and Greetland Allrounders with a game in hand on both their title rivals.

They kick off the new year with a tasty trip to Ovenden A on Saturday having fought back from behind to defeat Greetland in the final game before Christmas.

Hanging Heaton were playing up the slope in the first half and faced a stern challenge from the home side, who scored two early tries to take control.

Only a superb try saving tackle by Aaron James prevented Greetland going further ahead.

Hanging Heaton remained in contention and pulled a try back late in the first half when Dec Tomlinson’s neat grubber kick was pounced on by Joseph O’Hanlon and Adam Bingham converted as they turned round 12-6 behind.

Hanging Heaton drew level soon after the re-start when James sold a dummy and darted through the gap to touch bown between the posts and give Bingham a simple goal.

A lovely sweeping move from right to left ended with Bingham selling a dummy and racing through the gap to score the visitors third try which edged them ahead.

O’Hanlon produced a fierce hit on a Greetland player and the ball popped up for Anthony Fallas, who raced clear and drew the full-back to send Bingham racing away for his second try.

Heaton then ensured a seventh win of the season when centre Simon Tarr produced a strong run which saw him carry four Greetland defenders over the line for the fourth try of the second half to seal a 26-12 success which saw them move top of the table ahead of this Saturday’s trip to second placed Ovenden.