Thornhill A are edged out in high scoring encounter with Marlins

Thornhill Trojans A were edged out 34-32 in a high scoring Yorkshire Men’s League Alliance Division One encounter last Saturday.

The game was played in stifling heat at the Leeds Rugby Academy and as a result at times seemed to be at pedestrian pace.

With no first time game, the Trojans A included Will Poching and he produced a man-of-the-match performance, giving Thornhill plenty of direction and in the process he scored a brace of tries.

There were also impressive performances from Declan Tomlinson and Martyn Holland, who were creative on attack and gave Milford plenty to think about.

In the opening half an hour Milford looked dominant and seemed to be on course for a run away victory.

Three unanswered tries were scored through Yevhenii Trvson, Oleksandr Syvokoz and Josh Cawood, which were all converted by Oleksansr Scherbyna.

The only real stand out moment for the Trojans during this period was a long range break from Adam Johnson.

Thornhill also had Luke Carter sent to the sin bin for a needlessly late tackle but could himself lucky not to have seen red for the challenge.

Once Thornhill had been restored to 13 men they finally scored their first try of the game.

Good work from Liam Green allowed Poching to race through for an unconverted try to give Thornhill the boost they needed.

This score lifted Thornhill and they embarked on a comeback in the run up to half-time.

Martyn Holland sold a wonderful dummy to splice the Milford defence wide open and he sprinted away towards the posts to score a glorious try. Sam Ratcliffe converted.

The momentum was maintained. The ball was booted high for an up and under and came rocketing back down.

Luke Carter read the situation perfectly to collect the ball and go over for an unconverted try, which narrowed Milford’s hold on the game to only four points at the interval.

No sooner had the game restarted than Carter was sent to the sin bin for a second time for a dangerous tackle.

While Thornhill were down to 12 men Milford scored a long range break away try through Oleksandr Scherbyna.

The home supporters were soon silenced when Declan Tomlinson went over for a Thornhill try between the posts. Sam Ratcliffe converted.

Two tries midway through the second half sealed this game for Milford.

Macaulay Barron and Mykailo scored further converted tries as the pace of the game seem to slow as players wilted in the heat.

In the run up to full time there was a final push from the Trojans.

A brilliant inside pass from Martyn Holland put Tomlinson charging over for his second try and Sam Ratcliffe converted.

Poching then scooted over for a try to the side of the posts. Sam Ratcliffe converted.

With seconds remaining for the Trojans to try and salvage this game Adam Johnson made a break down the wing but he stepped into touch and the full time whistle sounded.

The Trojans A visit Lock Lane Academy on Saturday.