Thornhill pay for slow start as West Hull secure victory

Thornhill Trojans recovered from a nightmare start in their first home game in the National Conference Premier Division but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 28-10 defeat to West Hull last Saturday.

The visitors ran riot in the opening 20 minutes scoring four quick fire tries to establish a 22-0 hold on the game.

The Trojans simply had no answer to the visitors’ pace and support play in the opening exchanges as West Hull looked a class apart.

However, the longer the game went on, the more the Trojans proved that they were capable of holding their own and prevented the visitors from scoring a try in the second half.

Thornhill welcomed Joel Gibson back into the side and he scored a try and took the official man of the match award.

Ben Kendall also stood out in this testing game along with second row Jake Wilson.

But it was the dominant opening by West Hull that proved the difference.

A kick towards the posts by Harry Tyson-Wilson was pounced upon by Ian Kerman to score a try, which Ryan Wilson converted.

Scott Partis then intercepted a pass inside Thornhill’s half of the field and raced 80 metres to score an unconverted try.

Jack Wilson stepped around a Thornhill defender and made space to score in the corner. Ryan Wilson converted.

By now West Hull seemed to be scoring at will. A missed tackle allowed the visitors to break clear and Jack Watts finished off the move, the harsh reality of life in the Premier Division was there for all to see. Ryan Wilson converted.

Trailing by 22 points the Trojans showed remarkable spirit to put on a fight back and gave their supporters hope for the rest of the season.

The defence was tightened and at one point a try looked to have been scored by substitute Tom Gledhill but he was penalised for a double movement.

In the second half the Trojans showed real fighting spirit and gave the visitors something to think about as they ran the ball with purpose.

Gibson stepped through the defence and raced away to score between the posts and converted his own try.

The only down side of the Trojans’ second half performance was the number of penalties that were conceded in kickable positions.

An obstruction close to the posts presented Ryan Wilson the opportunity to kick a penalty goal.

Matthew Tebb was then sin binned for a cannon ball tackle and Ryan Wilson kicked another goal as the visitors edged towards securing the win.

Jake Wilson’s determined running finally brought him some reward when he proved unstoppable to go over for an unconverted try.

A final penalty from Ryan Wilson sailed between the posts.

There were many positives to take away from Thornhill’s second half showing and their first Premier Division victory shouldn’t be far way.

Trojans are not in action this week due to the Challenge Cup but visit Wath Brow Hornets on March 16.