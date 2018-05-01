Trojans A comeback proves in vain as Stanningley land dramatic late drop goal

A drop goal in the final seconds of the match put the skids under an amazing second half fight back from Thornhill Trojans A as they were edged out 35-34 at home to Stanningley in Yorkshire Men’s League Alliance Division One last Saturday.

With only 10 minutes of the game remaining, the Trojans trailed 34-18 but three late tries and a brilliant pressure kick from Sam Ratcliffe levelled the score at 34-34.

With a draw looking likely a last gasp drop goal saw all the good work come to nothing and as the full time whistle sounded tempers simmered over as Thornhill’s Steve Smith was left pole axed on the ground.

Thornhill trailed 16-6 at the interval with an early try from winger Declan Kaye and goal from Sam Ratcliffe.

The game then came to life in the second half as man-of-the-match Adam Johnson and Declan Tomlinson scored tries which were both converted by Sam Ratcliffe.

But for all their good work on attack the Trojans continued to leak tries and found themselves 34-18 behind before the fight back was on.

Declan Kaye was in fine form as was loose forward Nick Mitchell.

Mitchell impressed so much that he was removed from play and told to go join the first team, where he ended up on the substitutes bench for their game which followed.

Tomlinson went over for his second try of the game which Sam Ratcliffe converted and this was quickly followed by an unconverted try from Johnson.

In the last minute of the game Thornhill looked to have pulled off a remarkable come back when Kaye crossed for his second try which Sam Ratcliffe converted brilliantly.

Then came the drop goal from Stanningley. Thornhill’s Steve Smith tried to bravely charge down the attempt at goal and caught a stray elbow in the process.

The contact knocked Smith out and he required attention from Thornhill physio Richard Sedgwick before he was eventually helped to his feet and made his way back to the dressing room.

Thornhill A team have now won two and lost two of their opening four matches, while Stanningley’s dramatic last gasp win maintains their 100 per cent start to the season as they sit top of the table with eight points.

Thornhill A travel to Milford Marlins on Saturday, with the hosts having lost both their opening fixtures.