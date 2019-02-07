Trojans and Moor bidding to reach Challenge Cup third round with tasty ties

Thornhill Trojans and Dewsbury Moor will be bidding to reach the Coral Challenge Cup third round this Saturday.

Thornhill produced the shock of the first round when they sent Hunslet Parkside crashing out with a superb 30-16 victory in South Leeds a fortnight ago.

Parkside had gone the entire National Conference season unbeaten on their way to winning the 2018 Grand Final but the Trojans produced a magnificent display and they have been rewarded with a home second round tie against Rochdale Mayfield, which takes place in Overthorpe Park on Saturday.

George Woodcock scored a try and kicked all five conversions in Thornhill’s terrific win, with Nick Mitchell, Luke Haigh, George Stott and Danny Ratcliffe also crossing,

Fellow Conference Premier side Mayfield produced a fine defensive effort in Cumbria as they overcame Kells 14-4.

Dewsbury Moor produced an equally impressive performance on their return to the competition as the young Maroons defeated strong Humberside outfit Skirlaugh 24-10.

Moor were cheered onto victory by a healthy crowd at Heckmondwike Road in their biggest game for 20 years and they look set to be well supported again when they travel to East Leeds on Saturday.

Victory for Thornhill and the Maroons would see them into the third round and the chance to meet semi-professional opposition, when the 13 winners from Saturday’s ties joining the 11 Betfred League One clubs, who enter the competition,

The third round draw will take place on Monday at 6pm.

Coventry, the 2019 European City of Sport and a RLWC2021 host venue, will stage the draw at the city’s historic St Mary’s Guildhall

The draw will be conducted by Coventry-born Para-athlete and 2018 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year, Kare Adenegan and David Moorcroft OBE, the Coventry-born former 5,000m World Record holder, and former Chief Executive of UK Athletics.

The draw will be shown live on the BBC Sport website and third-round ties will be played over the weekend of March 9 and 10.