Trojans U7s impress in triple header with Elland

Thornhill Trojans Under-7s produced strong performances as they faced three games against Elland.

All players impressed, especially Oliver Parker who led by example with some very strong carries closely followed by Jayden Thompson and Lewis Broadhead.

Blake Hepworth and Tristan Adey supported, with Frankie Sykes collecting the MoM award.

A great performance from the Trojans older team saw them only concede three tries all game.

Jack Griffithwas was awarded opposition player of the day on his return to the team.

Strong running from Lucas drake and Mia Waters saw them score plenty of tries.

Great handling from Zac Bennett and Jackson Lister saw them score 15 tries between them to cap a fine all round effort.

Thornhill produced some class rugby in the third game with Joseph Ssweeney and Jacub Parkin solid in attack and defence, supported by McKenzie Davies and Harvey Stanley.

Faith Emerson posed problems for the opposition with her direct running, while player of the day was Blayke Sykes for his great runs.