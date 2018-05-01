Trojans withstand fight back to overcome York Acorn and stay top of table

A strong first half showing from Thornhill Trojans saw them hold off a valiant challenge from visitors York Acorn to earn a 20-8 victory which ensured they remain top of National Conference League Division One.

The Trojans welcomed Jake Wilson back into the team after a long spell away from playing due to injury, while there was also a debut to Nick Mitchell who has impressed in recent weeks for Thornhill A team.

Thornhill started strongly and after only three minutes winger Joss Ratcliffe plunged over for an unconverted try in the corner after collecting a pass from Jake Ratcliffe.

The Trojans continued to test York Acorn in the opening exchanges with man-of-the-match Danny Ratcliffe making inroads.

A break from Danny Ratcliffe looked to have created a score put the final pass out to the supporting Liam Morley went to ground.

Eventually Thornhill’s good pressure in the opening exchanges paid off when Liam Morley stood up in a tackle to send out a pass to Luke Haigh and the hooker scooted away for a try. Joel Gibson converted.

There was a sharp wake up call for the Trojans as Acorn full-back Matt Chilton sold a wonderful dummy which blew the defence wide open for him to score an unconverted try.

Substitute Nick Mitchell was involved in a fantastic Thornhill break as he took play forward before passing inside to send the supporting Joel Gibson racing away for a try which he converted for a 16-4 half-time lead.

The Trojans effectively sealed victory with a try which covered half the length of the field early in the second half as George Woodcock made the initial break and then Jake Wilson went for the line.

It looked as through Wilson had scored but at the last moment sent out a pass to put Danny Ratcliffe over for an unconverted try.

The game seemed to lose all its intensity as both teams were guilty of making errors.

An unconverted try in the corner from York Acorn’s Ryan Gallagher proved to be the final points of the game and it was a good victory from which Thornhill can build on.