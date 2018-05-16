Understrength Moor see top two hopes dealt a blow by defeat at Saddleworth

Dewsbury Moor were without eight first team regulars as they travelled to bottom side Saddleworth Rangers in National Conference League Division Three last Saturday.

Moor went into the game having won five of their opening six matches are were riding high in the table.

Despite having several key players unavailable, Moor were expected to put further pressure on leaders Stanningley against a Saddleworth side who had lost seven matches on the bounce and were rooted to the foot of the table.

However, Rangers took advantage of Moor’s understrength side and turned the tables to run out 29-16 winners.

Saddleworth took early control of the game in the opening quarter scoring tries from Gareth Morgan and Anthony Morrison in the first 22 minutes, both of which were converted by Josh Bradbury.

Morrison added his second and Ethan Langhorn also crossed as Saddleworth were always in control.

Bradbury added both conversions and was also on target with two further penalties and kicked a drop goal to cap a fine game with the boot.

Moor’s replies came from tries by Jacob Flathers, Jemaine Davies and Sam Thornton, two of which were converted by Aiden Ineson, who also spent time in the sin-bin having been yellow carded for dissent after 66 minutes.

Defeat saw Moor slip to fourth in the table, level on 10 points with Askam and Wigan St Judes and four behind leaders Stanningley, who claimed a seventh win from nine matches last week when they defeated West Bowling 44-16.

Moor travel to Leigh East this Saturday with further squad issues as several players are again unavailable due to injuries and work commitments.

They will look to bounce back against a Leigh East side who lie 10th in the table with two wins from eight matches and were beaten 38-20 at home to Hull Dockers last week.

Moor’s Under-18s claimed a third win in four matches as they recorded an impressive 24-18 victory over Featherstone Lions last Sunday, avenging a 30-14 away defeat in their previous outing on April 29.