Victory would provide ideal tonic to Cleckheaton party

Cleckheaton will be hoping to give their supporters some early festive cheer when they entertain Percy Park in North One East on Saturday.

With this being the Moorenders’ final home game before Christmas the club are staging one of their popular pre-match lunches and the game is likely to attract one of Cleckheaton’s biggest crowds of the season.

The event has become one of the most popular in the district’s sporting calendar in recent years as supporters, sponsors, friends and family descend on Moorend to enjoy pre-match festivities.

Cleckheaton go into the game on the back of their first away win of the season when they secured a 30-17 derby triumph at Morley last weekend.

Victory leaves Cleckheaton 11th in the table, a point clear of third-bottom Pocklington, and they will look to build on the success when Percy Park make the long trip from Tynecastle.

Percy Park are in sixth place but do not travel well and have lost all five games on the road to date, so the Moorenders will look to cash in.

New signing Dale Breakwell proved a welcome addition to the squad and had an impressive debut at Morley when his kicking out of hand proved one of the key factors in the win, while his boot also landed 15 points from six successful goal kicks.