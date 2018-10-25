Walsh wins cross country on return to Spenborough

Jenny Walsh returned to her home club to win Spenborough Athletics Club’s leg of the West Yorkshire Cross Country League last Sunday.

Spen AC staged the opening leg of this year’s West Yorkshire event, behind Spenborough Swimming Baths, and Walsh, now running for City of Leeds, returned to her ‘home’ club to win the senior women’s race.

Spen runner Jenni Muston continued her fine form placing seventh of more than 100 competitors.

Natasha Greere and Amanda Pearson ran their second races of the weekend and were joined by Angela Buckle to place the women’s team in 12th place.

Nearly 200 runners started the senior men’s race with Joe Sagar and Simon Bolland the first Spenborough runners home, placing ninth and 27th respectively.

Edward Revell (66th), Robert Whitaker (74th), Stuart Nuttall (87th) and Henry Carter (95th) completed the Spenborough team, placing ninth in a race won by Graham Rush from Leeds.

Among the younger Spenborough athletes there were good runs by Mathew Dalton, who finished sixth in the Under-13 Boys race, and Imogen Atkinson, who was seventh in the Under-11s Girls race.

A busy weekend for Spenborough athletes began on Saturday when the senior men and women were at Graves Park in Sheffield for the Northern Cross Country relays.

Jenni Muston enjoyed a great run on the first leg of the women’s relay finishing 17th of the 50 teams.

Greere and Pearson ran fine stages to bring the team home in 39th place.

Bolland got the men off to a good start finishing 27th on the first leg of the men’s race.

Sagar picked off the runners in front of him to bring the team up to 19th place. Paul Davis and Kevin Ogden ran well to put the team in 22nd place.