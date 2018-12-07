Waring scoops top award after outstanding season with Spen AC

Spenborough and District Athletic Club celebrated some fantastic performances and achievements of their athletes during the 2018 season at last Friday’s presentation evening.

The Allat Memorial Cup, awarded to the most outstanding athlete, was presented to Molly Waring who achieved lifetime bests in seven different events.

Waring was also a cross country award winner and earned the most points (119 across track and field) for a junior woman in the West Yorkshire League.

She also earned the most points for the club in the fixtures of the Northern Athletics League and won two silver medals at the Yorkshire Championships in the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Waring also finished sixth in the final of the English Schools 400m hurdles.

The ethos of the club is all about training to compete and improving athletes performances, so there were awards for the most improved athletes, which went to Ellie Holden (track), Daniel Smith (track), Lily Croughan (field), Ben Wilson (field), Leanne Jackson (road running) and Dan Dalton (road running).

Awards for the best and most promising performances went to Molly Waring (track), Simon Bolland (track), Ella Barnes (field), Connor Bell (field), Angie Buckle (road running), Phil Wilkins (road running), Jenni Muston (cross country) and Henry Carter (cross country).

The club competes in Division Two of the Northern Athletics League and in North East Two Division of the Youth Development League, retaining their place after some great overall performances.

Track and field league trophy winners were Glenn Aspindle (senior men), Beth Thomas (senior women), Jake Darby (junior men), Molly Waring (junior women), Ben Wilson (U17), Olivia Reah (U17), Lewis Barnes and Bayleigh Lawton (U15), Natalie Groves (U15), Lucas Barnes (U13), Molly Firth (U13), Ben Whitaker (U11) and Imogen Atkinson (U11).

Road running and cross country league trophies went to Joanne Burden, Spen 20 champion Edward Revell, Jenni Muston and Simon Bolland.

Cross country performance awards went to Joe Sagar (senior men), Hazel Pike (senior women), Molly Waring (U17), Olivia Reah (U15), Matthew Dalton (U13), Molly Firth (U13), Ben Whitaker (U11) and Isabel Toher (U11).