Waring secures two race wins in Spenborough AC’s Northern League meeting

Spenborough’s senior athletics team travelled to Trafford for the third Northern League meeting.

Under-20s athlete Molly Waring had a busy time on the track as she ran two impressive races in the sprints, finishing second in the 100 metres and winning the 200 metres.

This was following on from an early victory in the 400 metre hurdles and a second place in the 100 metre hurdles.

Natasha Geere ran a determined 3,000 metres race to finish fourth after tumbling over a couple of times.

Spenborough’s females throwing squad raked in the points with Beth Thomas finishing second in the shot putt before going on to win the B discus and the B hammer. Accompanying her was Megan Ascough, who finished second in the hammer before going on to win the B Shot Putt, while Charlotte Bell placed third in the discus.

In the men’s events, Under-20 athlete Jacob Pollard joined the team and ran a personal best time in the 100 metres and a season best in the 200 metres.

Simon Bolland had two hard fought runs in the 800 metres and 1500 metres.

He was joined by Tom Dart in the 1500m after running a fine race in the 3000 metre steeplechase where he placed third.

Junior thrower Connor Bell was drafted in for a debut, finishing in third place in the hammer on the first time competing with the heavier weight.

Bell also competed in the shot putt where he claimed fourth place, while Toby Aspindle placed fourth place in the discus.

Decathletes Jason Newell and Glenn Aspindle competed in many events on the day with the latter placing second in the pole vault, long jump, 110 metre hurdles and the javelin.

Jake Darby also made a good contribution to the Spen points total with third places in the hammer and the discus.

The Spenborough team placed fourth of the six teams but remain fifth overall in the league standings.

Spenborough host the final match of the season when athletes from across the north will compete at Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton on August 10.