West Riding bowls cup qualifying draw is made

The West Riding Bowls Cup qualifying round will take place on Friday April 6, starting at 7pm, with matches to be played on neautral greens.

There will be 12 qualifying round ties, with Mirfield Old Bank B receiving a bye to the first round, which is due to be drawn on Monday April 9 at Cleckheaton Moorend WMC (7.45pm).

West Riding Cup qualifying round — Friday April 6 (7pm)

Rastrick v Elland C & BC at Brighouse Sports

Cleckheaton Sports B v Cleckheaton Sports A at Spen Victoria (bottom green)

Harold Club v Guiseley BC at Elland No 2

Shipley Club v Eccleshill at Pudsey Littlemoor

Spen Victoria B v Brighouse Sports A at Cleckheaton Sports (top green)

Pudsey B v Brighouse Sports B at Lower Hopton

Lower Hopton B v Heckmondwike BC at Ossett Flying Horse

Littlemoor B v Pudsey A @ Shipley Club

Spen Victoria A v Lower Hopton A at Mirfield Old Bank

Clayton Victoria v Ossett Flying Horse at Spen Victoria (top green)

Morton House v Littlemoor A at Rastrick

Crossgates v Mirfield Old Bank at Elland No 1

Mirfield Old Bank B — bye

The Thornhill Men’s Singles competition takes place this Sunday with a full complement of 32 bowlers competitng for the first prize.

Bowling starts at 10am and will continue throughout the day, with the final scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Thornhill Mens Singles - Sunday March 25

10am: M Sweeney v R Brook, W Wilson v A Webb, R Lloyd v J Hamilton, K Bissell v S Tattersley.

10.30am: C Mailer v C Mordue, L Griffin v G Higgins.

10.45am: T Riley v S Goldthorpe, C Heywood v D Scarth.

11.15am: A Mailer v K Smith, B Lee v M Barlow.

11.30am: P Burke v L Silvester, A Tattersley v M Parkes.

11.45am: E Wearing v D Ripley, M Hobson v N Shaw.

Noon: J Mordue v M Watkins.