Mount batsman falter in opening day defeat

Mount first team made a poor start to the new Halifax League Division One campaign as they were comprehensively beaten by nine wickets against Southowram last Saturday.

Mount had six regular first teamers missing and were skittled out for just 59 in 17.2 overs when batting first.

Opener Imran Ravat was the only batsman to offer resistance as he top scored with 22 and the only player to reached double figures as opening bowlers Qusaher Mahmood (6-18) and Tariq Mahmood (4-31) did the damage.

Southowram had no problem in chasing down the runs as they completed the rout.

Mount travel to Upper Hopton on Saturday, with the Mirfield side having lost by seven wickets to Great Horton Park Chapel last week.

Mount B match against Sowerby Bbridge was abandoned as incomplete match due to bad weather.

Mount B batted first and were bowled out for 159 with everyone making decent start but failing to capitalise.

The match was evenly poised with Sowerby Bridge 72-3 in reply when rain saw play abandoned.

Mount’s Halifax Sunday League side suffered a 31-run defeat to Stones in their opening game.

Stones batted first and posted 222-7 from their allocated 40 overs, with Ahmed Ali Lunat and Yahya Akudi claiming two wickets apiece.

Mount well placed after Saif Arshad produced adecent knock of 79 and Ebrahim Sidat made 30 but they fell short by 31 runs as they ended 191-9.