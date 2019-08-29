Mount hold nerve to win low scoring clash as Upper Hopton handed lifeline

Mount secured a dramatic seven-run victory over Great Horton Park Chapel in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

Mount must have feared the worst when they were dismissed for just 52 having won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mohammed Visnagri (12) was the only Mount player to reach double figures, while their total was boosted by 11 extras as Zubair Patel (5-16) and Dominic Anderson (5-26) tore into their batting line-up and the visitors were dismissed inside 22 overs.

However, Mount’s bowlers fought back in style as Great Horton were dismissed for 45 in 13.4 overs.

Opener Christopher Brown (16) looked to be putting his side on course for victory but again proved the only batsman to reach double figures on the bowler friendly wicket.

Anees Rawat led the way with 6-26, while Ismail Mayat picked up 4-9 from seven overs to secure Mount’s win.

Upper Hopton recorded a nine-wicket victory over bottom side Bridgeholme to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation.

Victory leaves Hopton second-bottom but they are now just three points behind Southowram with three games remaining and the two sides meet this Saturday.

Bridgeholme were bowled out for 78 in 36 overs as Asif Mehmoor (23) top scored, while opener Keith Hudson carried his bat for 11 not out from a staggering 104 balls.

Jordan France claimed 4-6 from seven overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Matt Broadbent and Tom Wightman.

Hopton eased home by nine-wickets in 26 overs as opener Ian Wightman finished 33 not out, while they were assisted by 29 extras.

Mount Seconds are eight points clear at the top of the Second Teams Premier Division with three games remaining following a three-wicket win over Triangle.

Anthony Sykes made an excellent 71 but lacked any real support as Triangle were dismissed for 120 with Siraj Patel taking 5-50, while Amjad Hussain and Yahya Akudi picked up two wickets each.

Mount lost seven wickets in reply, but had opener Zubayr Karolia (33) and Yusuf Kayat (22no) to thank for steering them home despite Dave Turner taking 6-30.