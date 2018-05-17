Mount produce shock victory as cup holders Warley crash out

Mount B team sent Halifax Central League Cup holders Warley crashing out of the competition as they recorded a seven-wicket win.

Warley went into the game unbeaten in the second team Premier Division but were stunned by an excellent Mount batting display.

Mahmed Makda was pick of the Mount bowling as he claimed 3-36 and Warley were bowled out for 250.

Makda followed up his efforts with the ball by making 41 before Nazir Patel and Jabir Patel produced an impressive unbroken fourth-wicket stand to steer them to victory.

Nazir hit 82 not out and was supported by Jabir’s 56 not out as Mount sent Warley crashing out in the first round.

Mount’s first team also faced Premier Division opposition in the cup but found Sowerby St Peters too strong.

Mount were in deep trouble at 40-8 having elected to bat first before Hanif Kayat (58) and Banaras Siddique (31) helped lead a recovery as they were eventually bowled out for 138.

Mount also struck early blows when St Peters replied as the top flight side were reduced to 13-3.

Ibrahim Badat led the way with 3-15 but the home side stumbled to their target to win by five wickets.

Naeed returned impressive figures of five wickets for four runs as Scout Hill were dismissed for just 54 in Dewsbury District League Section A last Sunday and Gujarkhan Star went on to complete a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Savile Town defeated Friends Eleven by 74 runs.

They reached 124-9 with Zubair (33) top scoring before dismissing Friends for just 50 as Javed claimed 4-10.

Baber picked up 5-13 but was unable to prevent PKWA losing by three wickets to Kismat, who stumbled to their modest victory target of 59 all out.

The closest game of the day saw New Sanam bowled out for 153 and Klassic lost eight wickets before edging home at 158-8.

Augustinians made 148-6 in their Section B game against Amya, who were all out for 77.

Another low scoring game saw Dewsbury 91 all out but it was a winning score as they dismissed Kashmir for 65.