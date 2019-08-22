Mount secure derby triumph over Upper Hopton

Mount secured a hard-fought three-wicket derby win at home to Upper Hopton in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

Hopton were bowled out for 134 having elected to bat first as Ismail Mayat (4-19) and captain Fakir Laher (3-21) led the way with Jordan France (47), George Turton (35) and Ian Wrightman (22) making useful contributions with the bat

Mount were reduced to 76-5 in reply with Jack Stephenson providing early success with the ball but Mohammed Visnagri (47no) and Ahmed Salu (24) held their nerve to help steer Mount to victory at 135-7.

Victory leaves Mount fifth in the table, 32 points behind leaders Blackley and 29 points adrift of Bradshaw, who currently occupying the second promotion place.

Mount seconds maintained their six-point lead at the top of the second teams Premier Division following victory away to Sowerby St Peters.

Milton Greenwood returned fine figures of 6-55 in his 10 overs spell to help dismiss the visitors for 161 in 37 overs.

Jabir Patel (67) and Zubair Karolia (28) were the leading Mount run scorers.

Sowerby appeared to be in complete control after an opening wicket stand of 72 and they had reached 123 at the loss of the third wicket as Zhaid Yousaf (70no), Mohammed Younas (22) and John Brown (28) led the way.

Mount fought back with Amjad Hussain taking 6-17 in 11.5 overs and Sowerby were finally dismissed for 149 off the penultimate ball of their 53 overs as Mount secured a dramatic win.