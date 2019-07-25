Mount sides enjoy treble winning weekend in Halifax League

Mount first team returned to winning ways in Halifax League Division One last Saturday as they secured a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Bradshaw.

Mount were set a target of 168 after useful contributions from Adam Spendelow (38) and Nick Jowett (28).

Fine bowling from Anees Rawat (4-48) and Ismail Mayat (4-54) helped dismiss the visitors in 44.3 overs.

Mount’s top order batsman were given difficult time as Aaaron Buckley returned terrific figures of 7-41 fom 14 overs and threatened to win the game for his side.

It took a defiant knock of 64 from opener Anees Rawat and Mohammed Visnagri (23) to hold the innings together but when both departed it left Mount on 111-8 with 58 runs still required for victory.

All-rounder Ismail Mayat came to the crease and produced a match winning innings of 45 not out, with valuable support by Ibrahim Badat (8no) as Mount edged home by two wickets.

Mount Seconds maintained their position at the top of the Second Teams Premier Division after a comfortable victory against Thornton.

The home side batted first and reached 166-7 thanks largely to a fine knock of 69 from Oliver Dunn, supported by Simon Patchett (31), with in form Siraj Patel taking 4-47 for Mount.

An impressive opening stand of 81 from vice captain Nazir Patel (72) and Zubair Karolia (27)set the tone for the run chase before Mount eased to victory with half their allotted overs remaining as Makbul Patel (22no) helped secure the win for the loss of just two wickets.

Mount’s Sunday team completed a treble winning weekend for the club’s senior teams as they earned a 92-run success over Golcar.

Mount posted 210 all out when batting first thanks to fine contributions from Nazir Patel (56), Abdul Ravat (43) and Saif Arshad (32) with Jack Earnshaw (5-41) pick of the Golcar bowling attack.

Abdul Ravat capped a fine all round performance as he claimed 6-23 in reply and Golcar were bowled out for 118

n Mount Under-11s entertained Pudsey St Lawrence last Sunday when they lost the toss and were put into bat.

They finished on 350-2 with Hadi (32) top scoring and support coming from Aadam Motala (22) and Ismaeel Mahmood (18) as Mount reached their highest score of the season.

Pudsey St Lawrence lost 14 wickets in reply and finished on 306 with Danyal Hussain, Harris Hussain and Ali Shahzad leading the way with three wickets apiece

This latest win leaves Mount top of the Under-11s play-off table going into the final game of the season this Sunday.