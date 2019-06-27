Mount sides suffer mixed fortunes over hectic league and cup weekend

Mount suffered defeat in a cracking Halifax League Division One contest which produced almost 600 runs against Blackley last Saturday.

Mount’s posted an impressive total of 294-3 with Mohammed Hanif Kayat (88no), Mohammed Visnagri (62) and Imran Ravat (58no) taking a liking to the excellent batting surface.

The usually effective, but on the day wicketless, Jacob Linsel surprisingly conceded 82 runs in his 12 overs.

Leaders Blackley rose to the substantial challenge however as captain and number seven batsmen Matthew Britton struck a magnificent 102.

Mount had reduced the home side to 94-6 before they added 199 runs for the loss of only two more wickets as Britton was supported by Liam Senior (46), Daniel Houlden (31no) and Sam Hesmondhaigh (17no) to see them home with three balls to spare.

Mount bowed out of the Parish Cup as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Illingworth in Sunday’s quarter-final tie.

Although Mohammed Makda (35), Hanif Kayat (37) and Amin Kazi (24) made useful contributions, Mount were bowled out for 155 before Illingworth openers C Cook (65no) and M Smith (68) helped steer their side to a comfortable win.

Mount B increased their lead at the top of the Second Teams Premier Division with a 79-run win over Blackley.

Mount were reduced to 60-5 but Yusuf Kayat (39) and Suleman Rawat (64) shared a sixth wicket partnership of 105 as they reached 190 all out.

Siraj Patel (5-22) claimed his fifth five-wicket haul of the season and with support from Amjad Hussain (3-26), Blackley were bowled out for 111.

Mount Seconds also progressed to the Crossley Shield semi-finals on Sunday with victory over Sowerby Bridge.

Imran Kayat (31), Zubair Karolia (68) and Makbul Patel (51n0) helped Mount post 213-5.

Sowerby Bridge looked to be cruising with a second wicket partnership of 90 between J Greenwood (64) and C Dalby (38) but a run out turned the course of the game as they were bowled out for 187 as Siraj Patel took 4-17.

Mount third team recovered from 49-7 to post 144 in Sunday’s game with Quessnsbury as Ibrahim Sidat 49 led the way.

Queensbury were bowled out for just 58 in reply with Bashir Sidat taking 7-23.