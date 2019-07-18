Mount suffer loss at Blackley but seconds seal win to stay top of table

Mount first team slipped to a seven-wicket defeat away to Blackley in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

A valiant 75 runs last wicket partnership between captain Fakir Laher (44) and Mohammed Rafik (59no), together with a spirited 32 from Ismail Mayat, helped mount to a creditable 193 all out after being 56-8 at one stage as Jacob Linsel claimed 5-29 for Blackley.

The home side racde to their target as Adam Turner hit 80 not out from 6o balls ably supported by Ibbi Mir (50no) in an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 120.

Mount B maintained top spot in the Second Teams Premier Division with a hard fought win against Sowerby Bridge.

Mount were indebted to an eighth-wicket stand of 59 between Suleman Rawat (44) and Ahmed Ali Lunat (19) as they reached 164-9 with Jabir Patel (39) supporting with Simon Hampshire and Chris Dalby picking up three wickets each.

Simon Hampshire (45) and Jonatahn Hamshire (43) shared a 70-run third-wicket stand to put Sowerby Bridge in strong position at 82-2 before a collapse saw them lose eight wickets for just 37 runs as Mount sealed a 45-run victiry.

Mount Seconds were outclassed in their Parish Cup semi-final against Booth on Sunday.

Batting first Mount struggled to 152 in their alloted 45 overs with Yusuf Kayat (24), Nazir Patel (21) and Suleman Rawat (35) the leading scorers as Leigh Thomas picked up 4-18.

Booth had no difficulty in surpassing the total losing just two wickets with Steven Butterworth (52), Andrew Truscoft (29no) and Thomas (52no) booking their final place.

Mount’s depleted Sunday team were also outplayed in their cup semi-final against Stones.

Mount lost wickets at regular intervals when batting first as they were dismissed for 106 before Stones eased to an eight-wicket win with Jack Westerby (33no) and Ethan Mosey (29) leading them home.

n Mount Under-11s were put into bat when they travelled to Cleckheaton but they reached 319 with Ismaeel Mahmood (20) and Aadam Motala (17) leading the way.

Cleckheaton were restricted to 251 with Aadam Motala taking two wickets for only three runs.