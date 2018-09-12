Mount teams celebrate double title success

Mount A were crowned Halifax League Division Two champions last Saturday after their game against Old Town was washed out.

It left Mount with an unassailable lead at the top and they will be presented with the Terry Wayne Division Two Championship trophy before their final game of the season on Saturday.

Mount B team’s trip to Queensbury was also abandoned but they have secured runners-up spot in second teams Division One and have clinched promotion to the Premier Division.

Mount are celebrating double title success as their Sunday team have also won their league championship.

Mount were awarded a win from their final game against Hartshead Moor and are crowned the Mid Yorkshire Sunday League Division Two champions and will also receive the trophy this Saturday.