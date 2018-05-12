Mount teenager Abed hits impressive century on senior debut

Two of Mount’s promising 15-year-olds had memorable senior debuts as they played in the club’s third team fixture against Westwood in the Mid Yorkshire League last Sunday.

Rizwan Abed has been at the club since the age of seven and has represented Mount at Under-9, Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 level.

He was made captain and ked the way with a sparkling century.

He went on to finish 107 not out as Mount posted 206-6 before fellow 15-year-old Zaid Seedat returned figures of 5-31 as Westwood Park were bowled out for 150 and Mount secured a 56-run win.

Mount’s first team earned an impresdsive win in the Halifax League last Saturday as they dismissed Greetland for just 55 and required less then 10 overs to reach their target and complete a nine-wicket win.

Mount’s Second team would have fancied their chances of victory after posting 251 against Oxenhope.

However, their opponents produced a superb run chance to reach their target with an over to spare.