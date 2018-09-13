Ossett and Hunslet Nelson face key final day matches in fight for survival

Ossett and Hunslet Nelson go into the final day of the Allrounder Bradford League Championship One season fighting for survival.

Ossett moved out of the relegation zone last Sunday when they claimed six precious bonus points from their trip to Undercliffe.

Jack Holland made a patient 62 from 120 balls, while fellow opener Michael Kelsey (29) supported before Gulsheraz Ahmed struck a brisk 65, including six fours and two sixes as Undercliffe posted 235-7, with Ossett captain Dan Busfield (3-56) his side’s most effective bowler.

Oliver Newton made 64 not out in reply as Ossett closed on 191-7 but that was enough to move them five points clear of Hunslet Nelson going into Saturday’s final matches,

Ossett entertain Batley, while Nelson are away to Morley as the relegation scrap goes down to the wire.

Gomersal host Hartshead Moor in a keenly contested derby with both sides not mathematically safe from the drop.

Undercliffe’s win saw them move two points clear of Wrenthorpe at the top of Championship One as the title race also goes down to the final game of the season.

Undercliffe travel to Bankfoot, while Wrenthorpe host Baildon and bonus points could yet decide the destiny of the title with both sides having already clinched promotion.

Last Saturday’s top of the table clash between Undercliffe and Wrenthorpe was abandoned without a ball being bowled, along with all other Championship One games.

Last Saturday’s potential Championship Two title decider between Keighley and Wakefield St Michael’s was another key game to be washed out without a ball being bowled.

Wakefield St Michael’s will be crowned champions if they win at Hopton Mills this Saturday with Keighley facing an away game at Northowram Fields.

There was a 10.30am start at Altofts due to the local gala.

Altofts had made 183-3 from 30 overs when rain curtailed their fun. Farrouk Alam (52no), Matthew Bishop (42), Craig Wood (39) and Jordan Carter (31no) all made good contributions.

Jer Lane (318 points), Adwalton (299), Azaad (296) and Oulton (283) will battle it out for the top two places in the Conference on a tense final day.