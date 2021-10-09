Cleckheaton gymnasts are flying high after builder’s financial help

Members of Cleckheaton’s TSV Gymnastics Club, which has received a £1,000 donation to upgrade its equipment.

TSV Gymnastics Club plans to upgrade its vaulting table with the funding from the Persimmon Homes Building Futures initiative, which supports community groups working with under 18s.

“This is wonderful news for our members,” said Nicola Denham from the club.

“Our current vaulting table is old and well used and desperately needed updating.

“We provide recreational classes as well as having a competitive squad that competes regionally and nationally for Yorkshire.

“The new table will enable us to better prepare our gymnasts for future vaulting competitions.”

Building Futures has already donated £128,000 of a £1million giveaway to good causes across England, Scotland and Wales. The initiative aims to support community groups working with under 18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport and has so far included a £4,000 donation in the West Yorkshire region.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November. In each sector as well as the £100,000 first prize there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Christopher Hull, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “Our Building Futures initiative is all about supporting the younger generations. We are delighted to support TSV Gymnastics and, who knows, maybe they could create the next Olympic gymnast?”

In addition to the housebuilder’s Building Futures initiative, the successful Persimmon Homes Community Champion scheme continues where, every month, donations of up to £1,000 are awarded to two good causes within each of its 32 operating businesses.