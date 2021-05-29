Nick Moss joins Inception's Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy for Paul Ricard 1000KM

Inception, who are ready for a big test at the GT World Challenge event. Picture: Xynamic, Optimum Motorsport.

Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy will be joined at Circuit Paul Ricard 1000KM by Nick Moss.

Nick is no stranger to the longer endurance races, having completed the bulk of the running, an impressive 12 hours, earlier this year for the team in the 24 Hours of Dubai. Given that he competes in the McLaren 720S GT3 with the team routinely in the International GT Championship, the decision for him to join the #70 duo in France, was ultimately an easy one to make.

The whole Optimum Motorsport run programme this year has already proved to be a successful one. Following on from success in Asian Le Mans that has earned the team a 24 Hours of Le Mans entry later this summer, the opening round of the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup at Monza saw the team claim the class pole position in style, only for the race to be prematurely curtailed on the first lap by contact.

Since then, the team travelled to Circuit of the Americas to compete in the GT World Challenge America series, winning the Pro-Am class in race one and finishing third in the second event. Brendan also took part in the two GT America rounds, securing a fourth followed by a dominant win. A fabulous class one-two result followed at Paul Ricard in the opening round of the GT Open Championship.

With momentum very much on the team’s side, today's six-hour race begins at 18:00 CEST and runs through into the night.

Shaun Goff, team principal, said: “We head into this GT World Challenge event pretty confident given our pace at the first round of the championship at Monza.

"We also showed a good turn of speed in GT Open here recently, so we’re really looking forward to the challenge of six hours of racing.

“An endurance event is always going to offer more parameters for us to adapt to, lighting conditions, traffic, weather perhaps, but we have performed and executed well in the past.