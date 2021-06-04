Spenborough athletes back in league action after more than a year off
Spenborough AC’s senior team travelled to Hull for the first Northern League meeting of the season and for many athletes their first competition for over a year.
Spen’s men have competed in road races recently and their fitness showed with a win for Joe Sagar in the 5,000 metres, in a personal best time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds.
Tom Dart won the 3,000m steeplechase and Simon Bolland finished second in the 150m.
Molly Waring and Soraya Crodden gave the team a good start with second and first places in the women’s 400m hurdles A and B races respectively.
Molly followed this run later with third places in the 100m and 200m.
Holly Martin placed second in the 100m and 400m B races.
Multi eventer Glen Aspindle enjoyed a good day with wins in the 110m hurdles and javelin throw and third place in the long jump.
Ruben Byfield won the B long jump.
Megan Ascough had a fine afternoon of throwing, winning the women’s hammer throw and placing second in the shot putt.
It was good competition for the Spenborough team as they finished fourth of the seven teams competing, with hosts Hull running out the winners.
The next Northern League fixture is on June 19 at the Princess Mary Stadium, in Liversedge.
If anyone fancies getting involved with coaching at Spenborough & District AC the club will be happy to support with funding and mentoring. Please get in touch via the club’s Facebook page.